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Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Le Vaughn Detained After Hollywood Car Crash

Bhad Bhabie BF Le Vaughn Cuffed After Car Wreck

By TMZ Staff
Published
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HOLLYWOOD WRECK
Video: Bhad Bhabie’s Boyfriend Le Vaughn Detained Following Hollywood Car Crash
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Bhad Bhabie's on-again, off-again boyfriend Le Vaughn got into a nasty car crash in Hollywood ... and the wreck was just the beginning of the chaos.

An eyewitness tells TMZ ... Le Vaughn was behind the wheel of a Maybach early Monday morning when he collided with a pickup truck near Laurel Canyon Drive and Kirkwood Drive ... his luxury whip lost a tire and was totaled.

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Everyone appeared to be OK ... but video shows Le Vaughn doing a field sobriety test before cops slap a pair of handcuffs on him and lead him into the back of a squad car.

Bhabie was right in the thick of it, even planting a kiss on Le Vaughn as he stood handcuffed beside a police cruiser.

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TEMPER TANTRUM UNFOLDS
Video: Bhad Bhabie Argues With Streamer At Scene Of Boyfriend's Car Crash
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Rocking a white loungewear set and leopard-print headscarf, Bhabie was spotted seemingly filming the scene beside her white Bentley, talking on the phone and interacting with cops.

The drama wasn't over ... there was a heated exchange between Bhabie and streamer Lordhito, who decided it was the perfect moment to hit her with "Cash me outside."

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"Seriously right now? Right now, for real?" BB snapped, before bragging she could show a little skin and make a million bucks ... while he was stuck filming car crashes at 5 AM.

The streamer fired back, calling Bhabie poor.

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TMZ.com

Bhabie wasn't impressed ... questioning why the streamer would be hanging around filming wrecks.

As for the actual crash, LAPD tells TMZ officers received a call about a two-vehicle collision at 5:16 AM and responded to Laurel Canyon and Kirkwood.

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The investigation is ongoing.

Story developing ...

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