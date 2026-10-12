Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Le Vaughn Detained After Hollywood Car Crash

Play video content Video: Bhad Bhabie’s Boyfriend Le Vaughn Detained Following Hollywood Car Crash TMZ.com

Bhad Bhabie's on-again, off-again boyfriend Le Vaughn got into a nasty car crash in Hollywood ... and the wreck was just the beginning of the chaos.

An eyewitness tells TMZ ... Le Vaughn was behind the wheel of a Maybach early Monday morning when he collided with a pickup truck near Laurel Canyon Drive and Kirkwood Drive ... his luxury whip lost a tire and was totaled.

Everyone appeared to be OK ... but video shows Le Vaughn doing a field sobriety test before cops slap a pair of handcuffs on him and lead him into the back of a squad car.

Bhabie was right in the thick of it, even planting a kiss on Le Vaughn as he stood handcuffed beside a police cruiser.

Play video content Video: Bhad Bhabie Argues With Streamer At Scene Of Boyfriend's Car Crash TMZ.com

Rocking a white loungewear set and leopard-print headscarf, Bhabie was spotted seemingly filming the scene beside her white Bentley, talking on the phone and interacting with cops.

The drama wasn't over ... there was a heated exchange between Bhabie and streamer Lordhito, who decided it was the perfect moment to hit her with "Cash me outside."

"Seriously right now? Right now, for real?" BB snapped, before bragging she could show a little skin and make a million bucks ... while he was stuck filming car crashes at 5 AM.

The streamer fired back, calling Bhabie poor.

Bhabie wasn't impressed ... questioning why the streamer would be hanging around filming wrecks.

As for the actual crash, LAPD tells TMZ officers received a call about a two-vehicle collision at 5:16 AM and responded to Laurel Canyon and Kirkwood.

The investigation is ongoing.