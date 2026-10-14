'Ghost Adventures' Star Zak Bagans Puts Christa Pike's Hair, Prison Letter on Display

"Ghost Adventures" star Zak Bagans is giving his Vegas museum a morbid update ... he's now displaying a letter Christa Pike sent to a pen pal from prison ... plus a lock of her hair.

Zak tells TMZ ... he started displaying Christa's hair and correspondence at his Haunted Museum on Sunday ... and they're inside a real jail cell outfitted with actual bars from a decommissioned prison.

He tells us ... "That is the only place that I feel is appropriate to display items like this. Pike did an absolutely brutal crime."

According to Zak, the letter was written years after Christa's horrific 1995 slaying of Colleen Slemmer, and it seems to show her flirting with someone who'd been writing her.

Zak says Christa sent the so-called "fan" some of her hair as a birthday present, commanding him to get on his knees and thank her in the letter.

He believes he bought the hair and letter in 2019 from a murderabilia dealer ... but waited to display it until this week.

Zak tells us the only reason he set up this exhibit is to document Christa's "post-conviction communication as it actually occurred."