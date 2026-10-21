NBA Star Tyler Herro Slams Baby Mama Over Claim He Sent 'Inappropriate' Texts

NBA star Tyler Herro is slamming his baby mama, Katya Henry, over claims he has been sending her “aggressive” texts amid their nasty court battle ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Tyler alleges Katya is trying to make “artificial drama” in the media in an attempt to leverage more financial support from him.

Tyler claims Katya made “unnecessary and irrelevant allegations” in an attempt to “villainize a working [dad] that wishes to see his children.”

As TMZ first reported, Katya asked the court to set boundaries on communication between her and Tyler … specifically, she wants all convos to take place in a court-monitored app. She claimed he has sent her a bunch of “aggressive” and “inappropriate” texts since their split.

In his filing, Tyler claims that is BS. He said he communicates with Katya like any former couple talks to each other. He admits neither party has used “perfect” language but is adamant his messages have been “reasonable.”

He said there is no message sent by him that would require Katya to run to court. Tyler also said there is nothing wrong with him asking Katya to talk to his mom about scheduling custody of their kids, which Katya complained about.

As TMZ first reported, Katya claimed in court docs the drama got worse after Tyler was traded from the Miami Heat to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Katya filed for custody and support earlier this year … following their split in 2025. The former couple shares two kids.