Ex-NBA Star Terrence Ross In Heated Feud W/ Neighbor, Caught On Video

Former NBA hooper Terrence Ross got into a screaming match with his neighbor in an Orlando suburb on Saturday ... and things got HEATED!

Kamran Farid, the guy jawing with the retired NBA star, posted video of the not-so-neighborly interaction, and you could cut the tension with a knife.

Farid -- an original Edible Arrangements partner -- tells TMZ Sports while things boiled over this weekend, the bad blood dates back more than a year to an alleged incident involving Ross's nanny and his son.

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Last weekend, the neighbor claims he took a photo of Ross' basketball hoop, which he says angered Terrence and his wife, Matijana Ross, who allegedly followed him back home.

That's where the recorded interaction begins ... with the Rosses and Kamran, who was behind his gate, going at it.

"What's up 3BL? What do you want, ball dribbler?" Farid yelled, mocking the couple. "I'll talk to you from here, ball dribbler. You're a criminal. I found your criminal record."

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Despite seemingly instigating, Kamran insisted he wasn't looking for a problem.

"I told you I don't want to fight with you anymore. I tried making peace with you, sir."

Matijana jumped in ... "You called somebody's wife a whore," which the neighbor denied.

Kamran then accused Terrence of cursing at his then 10-year-old son.

"I didn't say anything to your f****** son," Ross fired back, before accusing the kid of calling his nanny a "b****."

Cue more back and forth, before the conversation finally ended with Ross saying, "F*** you and your kid," as he and his wife headed back to their house, prompting Farid to shout, "Picking on 10-year-olds. Look at 3BL crash out!"

"Walk away like good b******."

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Terrence might've been gone, but Kamran wasn't done ... turning to the Magic, and even their mascot, for help.

"I hope the NBA can help me," Farid said in another video. "My neighbors are Terrence and Matijana Ross. We had a little falling out a year ago. I tried making my peace with him. I sent him messages."

"I'm older now. I'm 48," he added ... "Please tell your management to look at him. I just want peace."

As for the Ross fam's side of things, we've reached out.