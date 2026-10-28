Ex-TLC Star Karen Derrico's Ex Claims She's Hanging with Man Who Inappropriately Touched Their Daughter

Former TLC star Deon Derrico claims his ex-wife, Karen Derrico, is hanging out with a man who crossed the line ... allegedly touching one of their daughters inappropriately, TMZ has learned.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, Deon claims 12 of their 14 kids live in his home, and he became aware of information that has caused him "significant concern regarding the safety and welfare" of their minor kids.

Deon claims he found out Karen is spending time with a man he doesn't want around his kids. He says he found his daughter's journal, and in entries, she claims the man touched her when she was younger.

In his motion, Deon told the court he was concerned about the man being around his kids. He said he told Karen about the issue, but she brushed him off.

He does not say whether Karen's male friend is a romantic partner.

Karen has yet to respond to the claims in court.

As TMZ first reported, she was arrested in June after allegedly making threats to Deon and their kids.

In her own filing, Karen claimed Deon withheld their kids from her for a significant period of time, and completely deprived her of in-person contact starting in April, then cut off video contact in August. The court battle is ongoing.

As TMZ first reported, Deon and Karen divorced in 2024. The exes share 14 kids: 13 minor children and one adult child.