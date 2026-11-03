'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans' Ex David Eason Splits From New Girlfriend Madi B

David Eason is back on the market ... the former "Teen Mom" star and his new girlfriend, Madi B, have called it quits after just over a month of dating ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... David and Madi split over the weekend ... we're told there was nothing dramatic behind the breakup and David and Madi simply realized they wanted slightly different things in life moving forward and mutually agreed to go their separate ways.

We're told both had a say in the decision and neither wants to lose the friendship they've developed, especially since they have such a great connection.

In fact, our sources say David has nothing but praise for Madi, describing her as a sweet person with a genuinely good heart who cares deeply about the people she loves.

We're told David doesn't want anyone walking away from the split thinking negatively about Madi or assuming she did something wrong.

The two began dating September 19, and their romance quickly became public when David shared a photo with Madi on a boat in North Carolina.

As we previously reported, David's new relationship came after his highly publicized split from ex-wife Jenelle Evans, with who he shares daughter Ensley.