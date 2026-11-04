Sombr Chips Tooth During Wisconsin Concert, On Video

Sombr has a knack for chipping his teeth while onstage -- and last night was no different at his concert in Wisconsin -- and it was partly caught on video.

The singer was performing in Milwaukee on Tuesday evening when he addressed the crowd about an issue he just had with a water bottle.

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Check out the video ... Sombr tells the audience that he took a sip from his water bottle and, in doing so, he chipped his tooth. He even pointed to his broken tooth -- but we never actually get to see the moment he chipped it.

This isn't the first time Sombr has experienced problems with his teeth during his concerts.

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Back in 2025, Sombr was performing in Brooklyn, New York, when he revealed he chipped one of his teeth. He also talked openly about chipping his teeth during several other shows.