Matt Damon's Wife Luciana Barroso Had a Brain Aneurysm Days Before 2024 Oscars

Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, suffered a brain aneurysm just a week before the 2024 Oscars ... before she rallied to attend the Oscars after-party.

Speaking with GQ for their Men of the Year cover, Matt said ... "We had this whole scary thing happen where my wife had a brain aneurysm. She's totally fine, thank God, but [she] had this brain surgery the week before the Oscars."

The "Odyssey" star says Luciana surprised him after the procedure ... she "got a dress and we went out to the after-party, because she remembered that the last time it happened, I didn't do it."

Matt added ... "And she was like, 'This time, we're going out.' And it was pretty f***ing heroic of her to do that and really meaningful."

The two were photographed at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party ... with Luciana wearing a black outfit and Matt donning a tux.