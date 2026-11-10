Bella Hadid Hard Launches Romance With Cowboy Nathan Lacy at NHL Game

Bella Hadid is kissing those "just friends" rumors goodbye ... packing on the PDA with cowboy Nathan Lacy at a hockey game.

The supermodel shared a series of photos from Saturday's Colorado Avalanche game in Denver ... showing her and Nathan getting VERY cozy, with the two cuddling, sharing kisses, and wrapping their arms around each other in the stands.

And these two weren't exactly hiding their affection ... with Nathan playfully biting Bella's chin in one shot and the pair sharing a tight embrace in others.

As TMZ previously reported ... a source close to Bella told us back in July that she was single and NOT dating Nathan, despite rumors swirling about the mystery cowboy. We were told he's the brother of her close friend Rachael Lacy, an artist and fellow horse enthusiast.

But these new photos suggest their friendship may have taken a romantic turn ... though neither has officially confirmed they're a couple.

Bella's post was actually about the Avalanche's Hockey Fights Cancer night ... with the model praising the team for raising awareness and money for cancer research while honoring families affected by the disease.

Of course, Bella has a thing for cowboys ... having previously dated professional horse trainer Adan Banuelos, whom she began seeing in 2023.