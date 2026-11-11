Bam Margera Still Hasn't Seen the Latest 'Jackass' Movie, Doesn't Plan To

Bam Margera still hasn't seen the new "Jackass" movie that came out this summer ... and he won't be turning it on anytime soon.

TMZ caught up with Bam in L.A. Tuesday -- and he tells us he's got better things to do than watch his old pals on the big screen.

Check out the clip ... while Bam won't be seeking out the movie, he tells us there is one way he could find himself watching it.

When we caught up with Bam back in January ... he told us he wasn't going to be filming any new stunts for "Jackass: Best and Last" because he wanted nothing to do with Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine.

The guys even extended an olive branch and invited him to the premiere ... but he skipped and sent his parents in his place.

Play video content Video: Bam Margera Reveals How Travis Scott and Don Toliver Got Him in Norway Music Video TMZ.com

As far as those other things Bam's been up to ... he just returned from his sold-out Q&A tour in Australia and tells us how a call from Travis Scott and Don Toliver landed him in Don's music video in Norway.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.