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Ole Miss Monkey-Noise Scandal: University Chancellor Finally Releases Statement

Ole Miss Video Scandal University Finally Speaks Out ... Decries Racism, Outside Agitators

By TMZ Staff
Published
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The University of Mississippi has finally released a statement days after a video of several of its students making monkey noises outside a few Black students' apartment went viral.

In a long social media post, Ole Miss' Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce states that the campus experienced actions that sit in strict opposition to the university's values of dignity and respect.

Chancellor Boyce claims university employees work hard to make students feel welcome, safe, and valued ... and notes members of the staff "have met and continue to engage with student leaders to listen to their concerns and to understand the impact of these actions across campus.

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He goes on to say staff responded quickly in the aftermath of the incident ... claiming members met with students and families to discuss the university's processes -- and an investigation is moving forward.

While the university plans to hold students accountable, federal privacy laws are going to limit how much it can actually share publicly, Boyce adds.

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Disturbing Behavior
Video: Ole Miss Students Caught on Camera Making Monkey Noises Outside Black Students' Apartment
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He also addressed another incident ... seemingly referring to Jake Lang -- an America far-right activist -- coming onto the campus and calling the three students in the Ole Miss video "patriots" while also wearing a gorilla mask near the Black students' apartment.

Boyce says the university supports First Amendment rights ... but also denounces "this person’s behavior, which does not align with our campus values. This individual’s actions were an obvious attempt to antagonize and offend our students, and in the face of bigotry, I am proud of the way our students demonstrated integrity and resolve."

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He adds that Ole Miss will always denounce and condemn actions from both within and outside the university community that disparage people because of an aspect of their identity.

As we've reported ... Alaina Kunes and Lauren Mayfield have been repeatedly attacked online over the incident -- with Alaina even dropping out of school amid a flurry of threatening messages.

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