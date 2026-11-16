Model Sahara Ray: Cops Called to Home For Possible Overdose Days Before Death

Sahara Ray -- the Australian model with ties to some of Hollywood's biggest stars -- died just days after first responders rushed to her home regarding a possible overdose ... TMZ has learned.

In police records, obtained by TMZ, authorities received a call from Sahara's L.A. residence on October 16 -- just two days before she died. Page Six was the first to report.

The call was classified as a reported overdose. Cops tell us a female was then transported to a nearby hospital where she ultimately passed. It's unclear if the call was about Sahara or someone else.

As we reported ... Sahara died on October 18 in the hospital, surrounded by family and friends.

Sahara's former roommate claimed she was using drugs years before her death. An autopsy has been performed, but the results are still pending.

In the aftermath of her death, Sahara's ex -- singer Mod Sun -- paid tribute to her ... penning a heartfelt message on social media in which he called her "pure magic."