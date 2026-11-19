Wendy Williams was pulling in over a million dollars in her first year hosting her legendary talk show ... this according to documents filed in connection with a lawsuit brought by her ex.

The contract, executed on November 5, 2007, was submitted as evidence in the legal battle between Wendy's ex-husband Kevin Hunter and producers on "The Wendy Williams Show."

Per the deal, Wendy was paid $5K per week for the first 6 months of her test period ... but her salary jumped to $11K per week during the last 6 months of the test period.

Once the show was picked up, Wendy was paid a base salary of $1.25 million for hosting.

The fee went up to $1.31 million for the second season, $1.38 million for the third season, and was to be around $1.5 million for the fourth season.

The deal also provided for Wendy to receive 15% of the net proceeds from the show after the show recouped her base salary. The deal said the producers had full creative control over the series, as long as they "meaningfully" consulted with Wendy.

In 2012, Wendy's husband worked to renegotiate her contract. He asked for a $200K signing bonus and for Wendy to be paid $2 million for season four plus an additional $350K … much higher than she was set to receive under the initial contract.

He asked for Wendy to be paid $3 million in year five, $3.5 million in year six, and $4 million if the show went to season seven.