Joseph Alfredo Vasquez Dumarce -- the man who allegedly threatened a federal judge with ties to Nolan Wells' friend -- has agreed to plead guilty in his criminal case ... and it looks like he could serve hard time.

According to documents obtained by TMZ ... Dumarce has signed an agreement acknowledging that he plans to plead guilty to one count of interstate transmission of a threatening communication.

This future guilty plea could land Dumarce in prison for up to 5 years. There's also a potential 3 years of supervised release and a hefty fine.

To be clear ... Dumarce has not officially pled guilty yet. A judge has not signed off on the agreement -- and no sentence has been imposed.

As we reported ... Dumarce was arrested back in July at a library in West Sacramento, CA, after cops say he sent threatening Facebook messages to Jackson County Judge Ashlee Cole.

Cole is the stepmother of Warren Hudson ... one of Nolan's friends who was with him on the day he died.

The feds claim Dumacre sent one alleged message to Cole which warned a package he was sending would "blow [her] away."

In another alleged message, authorities claim he threatened to strangle Cole's sons and included photos of her children.

As we reported ... Nolan's body was found off the coast of Horn Island a couple of days after he went missing on July 4.