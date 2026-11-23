Bunnie XO wanted her giant pin-up back after it was yanked from Jelly Roll's Nashville bar ... and it looks like she finally got her wish ... toes and all.

The podcast host shared a hilarious video to social media on Monday showing the massive artwork arriving at her home ... with workers unloading it from a truck and hauling it inside.

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Bunnie could barely contain her excitement as the oversized version of herself makes its grand entrance, all set to Gretchen Wilson's "Redneck Woman."

As TMZ first reported ... the giant pin-up, featuring Bunnie in a skintight swimsuit and heels, was hauled out of Jelly Roll's Goodnight Nashville bar earlier this month amid the former couple's divorce drama.

Bunnie wasn't about to let her larger-than-life likeness disappear, though ... jumping into our Instagram comments to ask how much it would cost to get the artwork.

She later posted another video joking about the removal, writing, "Who has it, I want it."

Well, mystery solved ... the pin-up has officially found its way home.