America's Diner Is Here For You 24/7

Jensen Huang had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, but one institution is still standing behind him ... America's Diner, Denny's.

Here's the deal ... the 24/7 diner dropped a post on Instagram in support of Jensen -- whose first job was working as a server at the popular chain restaurant.

Denny's kicked off its statement by writing, "Some things you don't just take off the menu. Jensen Huang is one of them."

Basically, the chain says it still supports Jensen ... and addressed a recent controversy where a plaque above the Denny's booth where Nvidia was founded was taken down.

The company noted the plaque went back up ... and stated its commitment to all former employees -- not just Jensen.

Denny's ended the post by writing, "Jensen, your booth is waiting and the coffee's on. We're always open, 24/7."

The sentimental post is sweet ... and being ridiculed extensively online -- with social media commenters telling the company to get back to making pancakes.

As you know ... Jensen Huang was persona non grata at Nvidia for less than a month after he was accused of engaging in multiple affairs -- including one with a woman who allegedly has a murky relationship with the Chinese government. He resigned amid the scandal. However, he's recently been reinstated as CEO.