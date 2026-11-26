Kanye West and Bianca Censori are apparently ready to say "I do" all over again ... with one of Bianca's relatives spilling the beans about a reported vow renewal next month.

Bianca's aunt Kelly dropped the wedding bombshell during a call to Australian radio show "Fifi, Fev & Nick" Wednesday ... revealing that several family members are preparing to travel overseas for the couple's upcoming celebration.

Kelly explained that Ye and Bianca are already married, but they're planning to exchange vows again in December ... though there's one awkward twist ... she says she wasn't invited.

Her call came after an alleged save-the-date surfaced on X earlier this month -- listing December 20 as the big day and Beverly Hills as the location -- though the invitation has not been verified.

The date would be especially fitting ... since Ye and Bianca reportedly tied the knot on December 20, 2022, in a private ceremony in Palo Alto, California, shortly after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

And a second trip down the aisle would mark quite the turnaround for the couple. As TMZ previously reported ... Kanye and Bianca were headed for divorce in February 2025, with sources telling us both had reached out to divorce attorneys following Ye's antisemitic social media rants.

However, the two reunited that April and have been practically inseparable ever since ... frequently stepping out together and packing on the PDA.