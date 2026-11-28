Split After More Than 3 Years of Dating

Jahmyr Gibbs and his girlfriend Nicole Anderson -- who also goes by Nicole Madisyn on her social handles -- have parted ways after more than three years of dating.

The real estate agent confirmed the breakup in a TikTok comment, writing that she and the Detroit Lions running back were still friends.

The two teased their relationship on TikTok back in May 2023, when Nicole shared photos of them, writing ... "POV: U were planning on staying single then accidentally caught feelings."

After hard-launching their romance that October with a 'Spider-Man'-themed couples costume, Nicole opened up about their relationship to Sports Illustrated Lifestyle in Nov. 2025, saying ... "He's just silly all the time, just crazy, and he can make anything fun."

The influencer told PEOPLE in October 2025 that her football star boyfriend was shyer than people might guess.

While Jahmyr was frequently quiet on his relationship with Nicole, he would often acknowledge her at games, hugging her in the stands and giving her touchdown balls.