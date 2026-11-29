Texas lineman Blake Fisher is accused of pushing and slapping a self-proclaimed celebrity trainer in an alarming video taken of the alleged incident.

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Prior to the alleged incident, trainer Kayla G. claims that she "never met [Fisher] a day in my life."

She claims that after witness a physical altercation between a man she identifies as Fisher and other women, Fisher "started charging towards [her] car."

The video of the apparent incident that she shared depicts the man she says is Fisher allegedly pushing her and slapping her.

Kayla added that she found it "disgusting" that any Texan player would allegedly behave like this ... saying she's spending her "hard earned money" to support the team.

Fisher was listed as inactive for Sunday night's game .. and the Texans have since said that they were "aware of the incident involving Blake Fisher and are in the process of gathering additional information."