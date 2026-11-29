Sexyy Red's former security guard claimed he was stiffed on his paycheck ... and now the rapper's team has agreed to cough up more than $86K ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a Florida judge signed off on a settlement agreement whereby three defendants associated with Sexyy -- Lavi Touring, LLC; Stan Gabart; and Javier Sang -- will pay former security guard Carl Thompson $86,255.22.

And here's the real sting ... Sexyy walked away with nothing from her counterclaim accusing Thompson of being responsible for a $500K burglary.

As TMZ previously reported ... Thompson sued Sexyy and members of her team, claiming he was hired as her personal security guard for $180K a year but wasn't paid everything he was owed.

He claimed he received $204K for his work when he should've been paid $285K ... leaving him roughly $81K short.

Sexyy denied shortchanging him and fired back with a counterclaim ... alleging Thompson failed to secure a rented Florida mansion during her mother's birthday getaway in January 2025.

She claimed a masked thief slipped through an unlocked door and stole more than $500K worth of designer handbags, jewelry and other valuables.