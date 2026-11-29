Sexyy Red's Team Agrees to Pay $86K to Guard She Blamed for Burglary
Sexyy Red Team Must Pay Ex-Guard $86K, Attorney Fees ... In Fight Over Missing Pay
Sexyy Red's former security guard claimed he was stiffed on his paycheck ... and now the rapper's team has agreed to cough up more than $86K ... TMZ has learned.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a Florida judge signed off on a settlement agreement whereby three defendants associated with Sexyy -- Lavi Touring, LLC; Stan Gabart; and Javier Sang -- will pay former security guard Carl Thompson $86,255.22.
And here's the real sting ... Sexyy walked away with nothing from her counterclaim accusing Thompson of being responsible for a $500K burglary.
As TMZ previously reported ... Thompson sued Sexyy and members of her team, claiming he was hired as her personal security guard for $180K a year but wasn't paid everything he was owed.
He claimed he received $204K for his work when he should've been paid $285K ... leaving him roughly $81K short.
Sexyy denied shortchanging him and fired back with a counterclaim ... alleging Thompson failed to secure a rented Florida mansion during her mother's birthday getaway in January 2025.
She claimed a masked thief slipped through an unlocked door and stole more than $500K worth of designer handbags, jewelry and other valuables.
But the legal fight ended with a judgment earlier this month following a settlement agreement ... putting her team on the hook for $86K, plus interest and certain attorney's fees, which will be agreed upon at a later date.