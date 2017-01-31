Tom Brady Chokes Back Tears ... 'My Dad Is My Hero' (VIDEO)

Tom Brady Chokes Back Tears 'My Dad Is My Hero'

It got all "Field of Dreams" at Super Bowl Media Day on Monday ... when Tom Brady fought back tears talking about how much he loves his father.

Brady was taking questions from reporters when he was asked to name his personal hero. What ensued was emotional.

"Well, I think my dad is my hero," Brady said with his voice starting to crack ... "Because he's the one I look up to every day ... and uh ... my dad."

It's interesting considering the anti-Roger Goodell comments Tom's father made over the weekend. Tom says he put a media ban on his dad ... but clearly, he ain't mad about it.

Now, go watch Ray Kinsella have a catch with his father and try not to lose it.