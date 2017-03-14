Auntie Fee Dies of Heart Attack at 59

EXCLUSIVE

Auntie Fee, the viral video sensation also known as Chef Sista Girl, is whipping up some "good ass chicken" for God now -- she's died of a heart attack ... TMZ has learned.

Auntie's family members tell us ... she was feeling sick all weekend and started having chest pains and vomiting Tuesday at home in LA. We're told her husband called 911 and she was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where she suffered a heart attack and died around 4:30 PM.

Auntie Fee, who's full name was Felicia O'Dell, went viral in 2014 after posting her recipes for "good ass chicken" and "sweet treats for the kids." She went on to appear in the movie "Barbershop 3." She also came to TMZ to hook us up with her recipes.

She was 59.

RIP