Aaron Rodgers On Golf Date with 'Baywatch' Actress Kelly Rohrbach (PHOTO)

Exclusive Details
Aaron Rodgers was spotted at an L.A. golf course Thursday with a very attractive blonde -- and we're told it's "Baywatch" actress Kelly Rohrbach.
Just a few weeks after reports surfaced he split with longtime girlfriend Olivia Munn -- the Green Bay Packers quarterback hit up the Westchester Golf Course.
Witnesses tell us Rodgers and Rohrbach appeared to be holding hands and looked flirty -- until they noticed people watching them.
Both Rodgers and Rohrbach are avid golfers -- so maybe it was just a platonic trip to the links.
Then again, maybe not.