Aaron Rodgers On Golf Date with 'Baywatch' Actress Kelly Rohrbach (PHOTO)

4/28/2017 10:33 AM PDT
Exclusive Details

Aaron Rodgers was spotted at an L.A. golf course Thursday with a very attractive blonde -- and we're told it's "Baywatch" actress Kelly Rohrbach.

Just a few weeks after reports surfaced he split with longtime girlfriend Olivia Munn -- the Green Bay Packers quarterback hit up the Westchester Golf Course. 

Witnesses tell us Rodgers and Rohrbach appeared to be holding hands and looked flirty -- until they noticed people watching them.

Both Rodgers and Rohrbach are avid golfers -- so maybe it was just a platonic trip to the links.

Then again, maybe not.

