NFL's Doug Martin In Car Accident, Treated For Minor Injuries

NFL's Doug Martin Involved In Car Accident Treated For Minor Injuries

Breaking News

Tampa Bay Bucs running back Doug Martin was involved in a car accident in Tampa on Thursday afternoon and crashed into an air conditioner ... but luckily he escaped with only minor injuries.

Tampa PD says the 2-time Pro Bowler was driving his black BMW through an intersection when he was hit by another driver in a black Kia who blew through a stop sign. Martin's Beamer was forced off the road and ended up colliding with an outdoor air conditioning unit.

Law enforcement tells us Martin didn't go to a hospital and was treated on the scene for minor cuts and bruises.

As for the other driver, Tampa PD cited him for a stop sign violation.

The Bucs just issued a statement saying, "Doug was the unfortunate victim in an auto accident earlier today after leaving our team facility. While Doug's vehicle sustained a large amount of damage, we are pleased to report that he received only minor cuts and bruises. He has been evaluated by our medical staff and has headed home."

Martin's currently serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's drug policy.