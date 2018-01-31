Redskins' D.J. Swearinger Calls Alex Smith Trade 'Bulls**t'

TMZ

Redskins' D.J. Swearinger Blasts Alex Smith Trade: 'It's Bulls**t!!'

1/31/2018 7:05 AM PST

Breaking News

So much for a warm welcome for Alex Smith in Washington ...

Redskins stud defensive back D.J. Swearinger is PISSED about the blockbuster trade that sent a young defensive star to the Chiefs in exchange for the Pro Bowl QB ... calling the deal "bullsh*t."

ICYMI -- Washington sent Kendall Fuller (arguably one of the best young corners on the team) and a draft pick to the Chiefs in exchange for the 33-year-old QB. 

D.J. bashed the deal in a series of tweets this morning ...  calling out his team for taking a step back:

"Never Saw Any Bulls**t Like This In My Life!! Idc who i rub wrong because you never sat in a meeting nor put in work with my dawg!!"

"People say they wanna win right but you throw away your best defender!?!? Somebody you can set a standard with?!?! #Defense will win championships!!"

"And We Took a Major Step down from the best slot corner In The Game!! No disrespect to nobody on my squad or coming to my squad but we basically took a step backwards by giving away (Fuller) who graded 90 overall which is Elite and hard too do!!! Smh."

Welcome to the team, Alex!!

