Kenny Smith Says NBA on TNT Is Planning Rasual Butler Tribute

EXCLUSIVE

Kenny Smith says he's still reeling from the "horrific situation" that claimed Rasual Butler's life ... and he's expecting the NBA to honor Rasual in a big way.

"Overall, the NBA community will step up. We'll do something on TNT," Kenny said.

Condolences poured in Wednesday from ex-teammates and legends like Shaq, Kobe and Allen Iverson ... and the Miami Heat were the first team to put together a video tribute.

The Miami Heat pay tribute to Rasual Butler 🙌pic.twitter.com/IdRnsS7DqM — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 1, 2018

The Jet says fans should expect a lot more of that -- because "everybody loved him."

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Butler, 38, lost control of his Range Rover in Studio City early Wednesday morning and slammed into a wall -- killing him and his wife, who was a passenger in the car.