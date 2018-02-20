Anderson Silva Blames Tainted Supplements For Positive Steroids Test

TMZ

UFC's Anderson Silva Blames Steroids Test On Tainted Supplements

2/20/2018 3:57 PM PST

UFC legend Anderson Silva is still adamant he never knowingly used steroids -- but says if the positive test results are accurate, the only explanation is "contaminated supplements."

Silva tested positive for two banned substances in a U.S. Anti-Doping Agency drug test conducted back in October. Silva is now facing a maximum 4-year suspension from fighting. 

But, "The Spider" tells TMZ Sports he would NEVER knowingly juice up -- saying it would be a "stupid" thing to do at the tail end of his career. 

His explanation -- "Maybe the supplements I'm using are contaminated."

Silva says his lawyers are still fighting to clear his name -- and he's confident he'll fight again

In fact, he's still focused on getting a fight with boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. 

And get this ... if 42-year-old Silva IS banned for 4 years -- he does NOT plan on retiring ... insisting he'll still take a fight even in his late 40s because he loves the sport so much. 

"This is my heart. This is my life."

