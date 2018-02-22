Casey Affleck Looking Worse for Wear

Casey Affleck Looks Shady & Very Grey-y

Casey Affleck's letting himself go to the dark grey side.

Casey was hanging with his boys Wednesday in Bev Hills ... and it's pretty clear the "Manchester by the Sea" star is letting Father Time do his thing. There's tons of grey on that now-thicker beard. He put together quite the ensemble -- Casey's jeans, undershirt and plaid shirt also match the new beard.

Throw on a hat and some shades and BAM ... totally incognito. Except to the paparazzi.

Casey's been lying low these days since bailing on the Oscars. This look'll help.