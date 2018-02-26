Rob Gronkowski Crashes Rick Ross Concert, Dances His Ass Off

Gronk Crashes Rick Ross Concert Dances His Ass Off

Exclusive Video

What do Rick Ross and Tom Brady have in common?? When they connect with Gronk ... amazing things happen.

Rozay -- who can basically be dubbed Gronk's off-season QB at this point -- recruited the Pats superstar to get the crowd turnt at Rockwell nightclub's 2nd anniversary party in Miami over the weekend ... and man, did it work.

We're told R.R. noticed Gronk in the crowd and called him up on stage for a song ... busting out moves that only Gronk can pull off. As a thank-you, Ross hooked up Gronk's table with some Belaire Rose after his lit performance!!

Of course ... Ross and Gronk go WAYYY back -- remember when the dynamic duo got CRAZY celebrating the Super Bowl win a year ago??