Tommy Lee Wants Peace with Son, Brandon ... Battery Charge Still Looms

Tommy Lee Wants Peace with Son Brandon Amid Battery Case

Tommy Lee has changed his tone over his son, Brandon Lee, 'cause he now wants nothing but reconciliation between father and son ... but it may be too late.

Sources close to Tommy tell TMZ he and his fiancee, Brittany Furlan, saw the message Brandon delivered to his father through our photog ... that he loves his dad, and wants to make amends.

We're told that struck a chord with Tommy, to the point that he now simply wants peace with his boy ... and that he's now unsure if he still wants Brandon prosecuted in his looming battery case. As we reported ... the case is being sent to the D.A.'s Office soon.

Even if Tommy does change his mind, it may not be up to him to drop the charges. The decision on whether to prosecute is out of his hands once the case is sent to the D.A.'s desk -- they'll decide whether to move forward or not.

Still, sources say Tommy thought what Brandon said was "very sweet" and that he, of course, loves his son as well.