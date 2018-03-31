Steve Aoki Shaq Gave Me a Ride Just Like Gronk ... 'Holy S**t!'

Steve Aoki Describes 'Holy S**t' Moment of Riding Shaq Just Like Gronk

EXCLUSIVE

Wanna know what it's like to ride Shaq like a damn roller coaster?!

Wonder no more, normies -- 'cause we got Steve Aoki at LAX, and he recounted the harrowing experience of hoppin' on the Diesel's shoulders at his private Ultra party!!!

The main takeaway -- "I was like, 'Holy s**t, it's really high up there,'" Aoki told TMZ Sports.

FYI, the 7'1'' NBA legend was handing out free rides at the 1st ever Shaq's Fun House over the weekend ... which had a ton of celebs on deck including Aoki and Rob Gronkowski -- who also climbed aboard the Big Aristotle.

Aoki -- who was DJing/MCing the festivities -- clearly had a blast ... besides the whole "OMG I MIGHT DIE" moment.