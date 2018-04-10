Michael Irvin on Eagles Skipping Trump Visit: 'Hate That We're at That Place'

Michael Irvin on Eagles Skipping Trump's White House: 'Hate That We're at That Place'

EXCLUSIVE

Michael Irvin says it's a damn shame some Eagles are boycotting Trump's White House ... and hopes the time-honored tradition can continue once POTUS is outta office.

"I hate that we're at that place," Irvin told TMZ Sports. "Hopefully we can get back to that, if not this President's term, maybe the next."

Remember, The Playmaker won 3 rings with the Cowboys ... so it wasn't a surprise when he told us he thinks the ceremony's a BIG deal.

That said, Mike says he realizes times have changed with #45 in the Oval Office ... so when it comes to Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long and the other Eagles skippin' out on the visit, he ain't gonna hold it against them.

"That's what politics is. Everybody gets to express their opinions, and those guys are expressing their opinions."