Johnny Manziel Still Angling for Patriots QB Job

Johnny Manziel has made it clear he wants to play for the New England Patriots -- and on Wednesday night, he sent the team a reminder ... via his sweatshirt.

Remember ... Manziel previously told TMZ Sports he'd love to play for Bill Belichick, "I'll go to New England in a heartbeat."

Then, the Patriots reportedly met with 25-year-old Manziel at the Texas A&M Pro Day at end of March.

Next came the Spring League where Johnny put on a solid performance which left some NFL execs raving about his potential.

Fast-forward to Wednesday night ... when Johnny rocked the Patriots hoodie while his wife, Bre Tiesi, snapchatted away.

Now, with rumblings Tom Brady might retire (yeah right) the Patriots could be in the market for a QB ... and Manziel wants to make sure he's top of mind.

That ... or maybe he just likes the sweatshirt.