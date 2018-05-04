Stormy Daniels Assistant Applies For 'Team Stormy' Trademark

Stormy Daniels is about to give Donald Trump a run for his money when it comes to slapping slogans on merch.

Stormy's assistant, Michaela Catando, submitted an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last month to have "Team Stormy" stamped on shorts, sweatshirts, t-shirts, tank tops and underwear. Surprisingly, hats weren't part of the mix.

It's not the most original slogan, but here's what's interesting ... Michaela's Facebook page says she doesn't work for Stormy anymore. When we phoned Stormy's camp to see if Michaela was still on the payroll, they had no comment.

If Michaela is still working for Stormy, it's possible this could be a way they're sourcing extra funds for Stormy's legal fees.