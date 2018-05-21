Canelo Alvarez Back In Mexico ... Beware Of The Beef!

Canelo Alvarez Back In Mexico, Beware Of The Beef!!

Canelo Alvarez is playing with fire ... vacationing in Mexico, despite blaming his positive PED test on tainted meat.

Remember, Canelo is adamant he didn't intentionally take clenbuterol before his scheduled fight with Gennady Golovkin, saying he unintentionally consumed tainted Mexican beef

Alvarez says he moved his training camp from Mexico to the United States to avoid these problems, but now he's back in his home country, and boxing fans have gotta be hoping he's going meat free.

Oscar De La Hoya -- Canelo's promoter -- says he will fight in September ... whether or not it's GGG.

So, eat smart!