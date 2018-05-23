'Buckwild' Star Busted on VA Drug Charges in FL

MTV's 'Buckwild' Star Salwa Amin Arrested on Drug Charges

Some familiar, and still bad news for ex-"Buckwild" star Salwa Amin -- she got locked up Wednesday on a warrant for drug charges ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us Amin was arrested in Orange County, FL on a warrant out of Virginia. According to her booking information ... she's facing multiple charges, including conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of cannabis with intent to distribute.

She's been down this road before -- most notably in 2013 when she was arrested on similar drug charges, re-arrested in that same case and eventually sentenced to rehab and jail.