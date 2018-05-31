Drake's Alleged Baby Mama Was Featured on 'Real Mistresses of Atlanta'

Drake's Alleged Baby Mama Took Shot at Reality TV Fame ... 'Real Mistresses of Atlanta'

Drake knows how to pick 'em -- the mother of his alleged son starred on a reality show ... about professional side chicks.

We dug up an old trailer for a 2012 show called "Real Mistresses of Atlanta," in which Sophie Brussaux -- who used her stage name, Rosee Divine -- is introduced as one of the four leading ladies. She called herself a French model who likes luxury.

In one scene she's seen talking to an anonymous NBA player over the phone, and he tells her to buy a condo she liked. The implication is pretty clear ... he's married, but he's also Sophie's sugar daddy.

A post shared by rosee divine (@frenchrosebud2) on Apr 8, 2015 at 11:27pm PDT

Producer Mickey 'Memphitz' Wright -- the ex-bf of "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" star K. Michelle -- created and produced the show. He reportedly shopped it around to TV execs, and sources at Oxygen tell us the network was very interested ... but, ultimately no one bought it.

There are no episodes or seasons listed on the Internet.

Sophie's still living well though. TMZ broke the story, Drake's been financially supporting her since the birth of his alleged son, Adonis.