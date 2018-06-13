Farrah Abraham Arrested for Striking Beverly Hills Hotel Staffer

EXCLUSIVE
Farrah Abraham got busted at The Beverly Hills Hotel for fighting with an employee ... TMZ has learned.
The ex-'Teen Mom' and sometimes porn star was at the schmancy hotel Tuesday night and, according to law enforcement sources, she got into an argument with a male employee. We're told things got heated and, at some point, she allegedly struck the staffer. That's when someone called police.
Not shockingly, we're told alcohol might be involved. A source tells us Farrah was heard playing the "I'm a celebrity" card -- yelling things like ... you should know who I am.
Well, the police know now. We're told she's being booked for battery and trespassing.
