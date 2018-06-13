Farrah Abraham Arrested for Fighting At the Beverly Hills Hotel

Farrah Abraham Arrested for Striking Beverly Hills Hotel Staffer

EXCLUSIVE

Farrah Abraham got busted at The Beverly Hills Hotel for fighting with an employee ... TMZ has learned.

The ex-'Teen Mom' and sometimes porn star was at the schmancy hotel Tuesday night and, according to law enforcement sources, she got into an argument with a male employee. We're told things got heated and, at some point, she allegedly struck the staffer. That's when someone called police.

Not shockingly, we're told alcohol might be involved. A source tells us Farrah was heard playing the "I'm a celebrity" card -- yelling things like ... you should know who I am.

Well, the police know now. We're told she's being booked for battery and trespassing.

Story developing ...