Logan Paul and KSI Going Full Mayweather, McGregor ... Crazy News Conf. Scheduled

Logan Paul and KSI Set First Press Conference for Super Fight

Let the trash talk begin!!!!

Logan Paul and KSI are ripping a page from Mayweather vs. McGregor and holding a massive news conference at the L.A. Coliseum for their full-contact beatdown ... and it's all going down this weekend!

As we previously reported, the two social media stars have agreed to fight each other on August 25 in Manchester, England ... and there's talk it could bring in more viewers than Conor vs. Floyd.

Besides Logan and KSI, both of their younger brothers -- Jake Paul and Deji -- will also be participating in the presser ... since they're also fighting each other that night.

Logan is taking the fight VERY seriously -- he's been training like a maniac and beating the hell out of his sparring partners.

KSI has trained up at Floyd Mayweather's gym in Vegas ... and already has one boxing victory under his belt.

As for the presser, both of these guys are famous for running their mouths ... so this should be good!