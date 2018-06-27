XXXTentacion 2nd P.O.I. Has Long Rap Sheet ... Charges from Weapons, Drugs & Stolen IDs

Second Person of Interest in XXXTentacion Murder Case Has Long Rap Sheet

The man named as a new person of interest in XXXTentacion's murder case has had a lot of run-ins with the law, much like the arrested murder suspect ... TMZ has learned.

22-year-old Robert Allen's rap sheet in Broward County, FL dates back to early 2015, when he was hit with 3 felony charges after being pulled over for riding without a seat belt. He was charged with trafficking cocaine, carrying a concealed firearm and grand theft of a firearm.

Later that year, two warrants for his arrest were issued for allegedly carrying PVP (a synthetic party drug) and carrying a concealed firearm. He was charged with the 2 felonies.

Allen was also hit with 22 felonies in 2016 (yes, you read right) ... all of which pertained to IDs and credit card info he was accused of stealing. He was just placed on probation for 45 months this past December. You'll recall ... the lone murder suspect in custody so far, Dedrick D. Williams, had quite the criminal record himself, with a number of gun, drug and DV charges.

As we reported ... cops want to talk to Allen in connection to XXX's murder over a week ago. We don't know why police believe he might be a person of interest.

While it's unclear if Allen is one of the 2 other murder suspects on the loose -- we do know the feds are hot on their trail.