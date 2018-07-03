Reuben Foster Suspended for Weapons and Weed, Apologizes for 'My Mistakes'

Reuben Foster Suspended For Weapons & Weed ... Apologizes for 'My Mistakes'

Breaking News

49ers star Reuben Foster was just hit with a 2-game suspension for his 2018 arrests involving guns and weed -- and issued a statement apologizing for his "mistakes."

Foster recently pled no contest to misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon stemming from a February domestic violence arrest.

The domestic violence case went to court -- but the charges were ultimately dismissed when the alleged victim changed her story and claimed she made the whole thing up.

Foster was also arrested back in January for marijuana possession in Alabama.

Tuesday, the NFL punished the linebacker for the guns and weed -- but NOT for anything connected to domestic violence.

He'll miss the first 2 games of the NFL season without pay.

Foster issued a statement, saying he's "sorry that my mistakes have hurt my team."

"I have a responsibility to the 49ers, our fans and our community, and I am committed to learning from this situation and making better choices in the future."

"The support I have received over the last five months has been humbling, and I do not take it for granted.”