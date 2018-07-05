Nick Diaz On Domestic Violence Arrest, 'I Was Framed'

Nick Diaz On Dom. Violence Arrest 'I Was Framed'

Nick Diaz is finally breaking his silence on that domestic violence arrest back in May -- telling TMZ Sports, "I was framed."

The UFC star and his camp had been radio silent about the May 24 incident ever since Nick was arrested for allegedly choking a woman and slamming her to the ground at a Las Vegas home.

He was charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation and faces up to 5 years in prison if convicted.

So, when we saw Nick leaving Tocaya Organica in Los Angeles, we asked if he had a message for his fans. He cracked a smile and said, "I was framed."

Diaz also talked about his fighting career -- telling us he wants to get back in the Octagon next year -- with his sights set on fighting Georges St-Pierre.

"I win if he don't cheat," Diaz said ... "If he don't miss weight like he did last time."

Diaz hasn't fought since 2015 -- despite UFC honcho Dana White offering him several fights over the past 3 years.