Cristiano Ronaldo Tanning In Greece ... Amid Juventus Rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo Tanning In Greece Amid Juventus Rumors

EXCLUSIVE

While the international soccer world freaks out over rumors Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Real Madrid for Juventus ... CR7 couldn't be more relaxed -- chillin' on a beach in Greece.

TMZ Sports has photos of Ronaldo on Monday afternoon outside a 5-star resort in Messinia, Greece ... where he caught some rays with his girlfriend (maybe fiancee?), Georgina Rodriguez.

Witnesses tell us Ronaldo and his crew had their own private area -- complete with a massive, private security team.

We're told it appears Cristiano is with 15 to 20 people ... including several family members and his kids.

One source says CR7 is staying at a massive private villa on the beach -- and, when he's not tanning on the sand, he's being chauffeured around in golf carts (like a boss!).

According to reports, Ronaldo's move to Juventus could be announced any day now -- ending his 9-season run with Real Madrid.

The move is estimated to cost Juventus around $450 MILLION to sign Ronaldo through 2022 -- but, experts say it could be worth it because Ronaldo is the most bankable athlete in the world.

Meanwhile, don't forget the SPF ...