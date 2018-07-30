'Will & Grace' Star Says Give Josh Hader a Break For 'Silly' Homophobic Tweets

'Will & Grace' Star Give Josh Hader a Break For 'Silly' Homophobic Tweets

"Will & Grace" star Leslie Jordan is calling for people to FORGIVE Brewers pitcher Josh Hader for his homophobic and racist tweets ... saying everyone's guilty of saying dumb things when they're young.

Hader was booed in San Francisco Thursday night over the tweets he posted in 2011 -- when he was 17 years old. The tweets included the n-word and very anti-gay rhetoric.

He later apologized, saying he was "immature" and has changed since then.

But, Jordan -- who's openly gay -- says the whole situation is "silly" because you can't define people by what they do at age 17. In fact, Jordan says he was an alcoholic as a teenager and couldn't imagine the things he would have posted if Twitter was around back then.

"People say things. Come on, we were kids. We didn't know. We said all kinds of things when we were kids and to bring all that up ... that's just people hunting for stuff."