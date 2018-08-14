NFL's Sean Smith Released from Jail In Street Fighting Case

NFL's Sean Smith Released from Jail in Street Fighting Case

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-Oakland Raiders star cornerback Sean Smith is a free man -- he was released from jail Tuesday morning ... roughly 5 months into his 12-month sentence.

Smith has been locked up since March 13 -- when he pled guilty to felony assault in the brutal attack of his sister's boyfriend during a July 4, 2017 incident in Pasadena, CA.

The victim suffered major injuries including 5 facial fractures -- and required major reconstructive surgery including having a metal plate inserted into his face.

Smith was initially scheduled to be released on Sept. 5 due to good behavior and overcrowding -- but he caught an even bigger break ... getting out almost a month before that.

So, what's next for Smith? He's only 31 years old and was in the middle of a $40-million contract at the time of his arrest.

In theory, a team could snatch him up -- if they're willing to take a chance on a guy convicted of a very violent crime.