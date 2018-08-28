Iggy Azalea, I'm Not Dating Jimmy Butler!!

Breaking News
Cancel your Jiggy Butzalea shirts -- they're not dating!
After Iggy Azalea was spotted with NBA star Jimmy Butler in Malibu over the weekend, some speculated the two were an item.
But, Iggy says that ain't it -- the two just happened to be "standing next to" each other in a restaurant parking lot.
"Can we please stop saying every man who is single you see me standing next to is someone I'm on a date with," Iggy said.
Iggy insist the two were simply having "normal in passing conversation" -- not finishing up a date, as the photo agency who shot the pics suggested.
So, bottom line. He's single. She's single.
Good luck!