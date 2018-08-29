The Miz and Maryse WWE Comeback 5 Months After Baby? ... 'She's Hardcore!'

The Miz On Maryse's WWE Comeback 5 Months After Baby, 'She's Hardcore'

How in the hell is WWE superstar Maryse back in the ring just 5 months after popping out a kid???

She's a badass ... who kinda ignored doctor's orders, according to her husband, The Miz.

The wrestling power couple appeared on "TMZ Live" and explained how Maryse didn't want to give up her career after having a kid -- and worked like a beast to get her body back in shape.

The stars of USA's "Miz & Mrs." are a real-life couple who got married back in 2014 and had their first child, daughter Monroe, in March.

For Maryse, who's been wrestling in WWE for 12 years, the decision was easy -- she considers herself a working woman and needed to find a way to balance her career and being a mom.

And, you can tell her husband is impressed -- bragging about how great she looks and how fit she got while crushing mom duty.

The couple is set to take on another real-life married couple at WWE's 'Hell in a Cell' event in Sept. -- Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella.

Maryse says she's ready to hand out ass-whoopings to everyone.