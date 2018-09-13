Ex-Tecate Girls We Got Fired From Canelo vs. GGG ... Over Sexy Video!

Ex-Tecate Girls, We Got Fired From Canelo vs. GGG Over Sexy Video

EXCLUSIVE

Is it possible for bikini models to get fired for being TOO SEXY?!?!

Apparently, yes -- according to two former Tecate girls who claim they got axed out of working the Canelo vs. GGG rematch because they made a video that was deemed too hot for the beer brand.

Meet Kayla Fitz and Dessie Mitcheson -- two ridiculously attractive models who had worked GGG vs. Canelo events in the past ... and spent time with both fighters.

The women say they teamed up with famed director Chris Applebaum and made a scorching hot mini-movie -- wearing bikinis and drinking Tecate -- but it didn't go over well with their bosses.

"They said it was too sexy," Dessie tells TMZ Sports.

"It looked too much like a commercial. No one was paid for it and we got fired. I actually got physically pulled off the stage during weigh-ins and we got canned."

The good news ... the women are now free to do whatever bikini videos they want -- and they plan on dropping MORE later this week.