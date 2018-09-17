Dorial Green-Beckham Pleads Guilty to Drunk Drinking

Dorial Green-Beckham Pleads Guilty to Drunk Driving

Ex-NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has pled guilty to misdemeanor DWI stemming from a December arrest in Missouri ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The story behind the arrest is crazy ...

The 25-year-old had gotten a call around 3 AM on Dec. 30 from a friend -- who was being arrested for DWI -- and needed Dorial to come pick him up.

When the WR arrived to the scene in his white Cadillac Escalade, cops say they noticed Dorial seemed drunk too and administered field sobriety tests ... which he failed. So, Dorial was arrested too.

Green-Beckham was later charged with misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated -- and, according to court records, he appeared in court on Monday and pled guilty.

Sentencing is set for October -- he's facing up to 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Dorial Green-Beckham was one of the top high school WRs ever -- but never reached his potential in college or the NFL due to off-the-field issues.

He was drafted by the Titans in the 2nd round of the 2015 Draft but didn't last there long. The Eagles picked him up in 2016 and he played 1 season -- racking up 36 catches for 392 yards and 2 TDs.

The Eagles released him before the 2017 season.