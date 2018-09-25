Boxer Victor Ortiz Arrested for Rape ... Charged w/ 3 Felonies

Boxer Victor Ortiz Arrested for Rape, Charged with 3 Felonies

Breaking News

Ex-boxing champ Victor Ortiz -- who appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" -- has been charged with 3 counts of felony sexual assault, including rape ... officials say.

The 31-year-old -- who also had roles in "Expendables 3" and "Southpaw" -- surrendered to authorities in Oxnard, CA on Tuesday.

According to court records, the alleged incident took place inside of a home in Oxnard on March 19. The female accuser contacted police that same day and filed a report accusing Ortiz of sexual assault.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office has charged the boxer with 3 felony counts -- forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration.

He was booked, posed for a mug shot, and bail was set at $100,000.

Ortiz is slated to fight Sunday night in Ontario -- but we're guessing that will likely be called off very soon.

It's not the first time Ortiz has been in trouble with the law -- he was arrested for DUI back in 2016. And in 2015, he was arrested after allegedly attacking a man at a Kenny Chesney concert at the Rose Bowl.